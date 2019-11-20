Read Gordon Sondland's explosive opening statement at the impeachment hearing

He implicates Trump, Pompeo and Bolton by saying they were fully aware in real time of what he and others were doing in Ukraine.
Image: House Intelligence Committee Continues Open Impeachment Hearings
Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, arrives for testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20, 2019.Win McNamee / Getty Images