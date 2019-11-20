Read Gordon Sondland's explosive opening statement at the impeachment hearing
He implicates Trump, Pompeo and Bolton by saying they were fully aware in real time of what he and others were doing in Ukraine.
Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, arrives for testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20, 2019.Win McNamee / Getty Images
Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.