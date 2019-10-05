Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
House Democrats on Friday followed through on their threat to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic candidate for president.
Administration officials refused to comply with repeated requests for the materials Democrats have demanded as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry. The subpoena marks the third one issued by House Democrats since the impeachment inquiry formally launched last week; the other subpoenas targeted the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
Read the full subpoena letter below.