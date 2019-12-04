Read: Witness opening statements in first Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing

Three are testifying at the behest of the panel's Democratic majority, while the fourth was called by the GOP.
By NBC News

The witnesses called before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump include Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

The first three are testifying at the behest of the panel's Democratic majority, while Turley was called by the GOP.

Here are their opening statements as prepared for delivery.

Pamela Karlan, Democratic witness

Michael Gerhardt, Democratic witness

Noah Feldman, Democratic witness

Jonathan Turley, Republican witness

