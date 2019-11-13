Taylor says staffer overheard Trump ask Sondland about 'the investigations'

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government employee overheard President Donald Trump ask Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on the phone about "the investigations" and heard the ambassador reassure the president that the Ukrainians were "ready to move forward," a senior diplomat told Congress Wednesday in the first public impeachment hearing.
The revelation from William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, is a significant new development that emerged in a hearing that lawmakers had anticipated would largely reconstruct on television depositions that had taken place previously behind closed doors. But Taylor said he'd only learned from the staffer about the call last week — after he’d already been deposed privately.
Taylor, who served as the acting ambassador in Ukraine, said his staffer had informed him of events that transpired on July 26, while several senior Trump administration officials were visiting Ukraine. He said one of his staffers had accompanied Sondland to a meeting with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After that meeting, Taylor said, his staffer was at a restaurant with Sondland and overheard him on the phone with Trump. Taylor testified that his staffer heard Trump ask Sondland about “the investigations.”
“Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” Taylor testified in his opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee.
Taylor said that after the call, his staffer asked Sondland about Trump's views of Ukraine.
“Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor said, relaying what the staffer had told him about the conversation.
Taylor did not identify the staffer who informed him about the incident, but a source familiar with the matter told NBC News that it is David Holmes, the State Department official just added to the calendar to testify in closed session Friday.
Holmes is the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. As Wednesday's hearing got under way, two officials working on the impeachment inquiry told NBC News that Holmes' deposition had been scheduled.
Pressed for more details about the incident by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Taylor said that Sondland had told his staffer that Trump also cares about Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company associated with Hunter Biden that Trump wanted the Ukrainians to investigate.
Schiff asked Taylor if "the investigations" referred to probes into the Bidens and a conspiracy related to the 2016 election.
"That is correct,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the overheard conversation between Trump and Sondland had taken place on a cellphone while Sondland was visiting the Ukrainian capital.
Sondland, through his attorney, declined to comment.
It was unclear whether Sondland’s remark to Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to proceed with investigations was based on his conversation with Yermak minutes earlier. But the July 26 incident marks a second time that investigations came up in relation to a meeting between Sondland and Yermak, the Ukrainian presidential aid.
Sondland, in a sworn declaration to Congress, acknowledged having discussed investigations with Yermak in another meeting in Warsaw on September 1. He said he’d told Yermak that suspended aid to Ukraine would “likely” not be restored until Ukraine delivered a statement they’d been discussing committing to corruption investigations.
Although Sondland had not mentioned that meeting in his private deposition by the House, he later told Congress in writing that his memory had been refreshed after other witnesses testified about the chain of events.
As the top diplomat in Ukraine, Taylor oversees a large staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. It’s not unusual for diplomats from the embassy to accompany visiting officials to meetings with members of a foreign government.
The revelation is likely to spark heavy interest from congressional investigators as they continue to piece together the timeline of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, even as the impeachment proceedings move into the public hearing stage.
Taylor says that since his staffer didn’t inform him about the incident until Friday, he wasn’t aware of it on October 22 when he testified behind closed doors. The House later released a transcript of his lengthy deposition.
Taylor said once he learned of the information, he reported it through his attorney to State Department lawyers, as well as to both the Democratic and Republican leadership of the House Intelligence Committee.
“It is my understanding that the Committee is following up on this matter,” Taylor said.