Former President Donald Trump’s legal team is unclear and undefined with just over a week to go before his second impeachment trial begins in the Senate, according to Trump adviser Jason Miller.

As of last week, South Carolina attorneys Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier were expected to join the team, but now a source familiar with the matter says it was a “mutual decision” to part ways.

"We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” Miller said in a statement Saturday, adding that "Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country."

It was unclear whether lawyer Josh Howard, who was expected to help represent Trump, is on board. Those close to the former president are unable to identify anyone on his legal team with just over a week to go until the trial begins on Feb. 9.

Trump is not planning to appear in person to defend himself against the charge that he incited the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.