Trump rages on impeachment, holds up newspapers reading 'ACQUITTED' at National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump blasted "dishonest and corrupt" people Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, bashing his impeachment before the nonpartisan event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just steps away.
"As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Trump said. "They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country."
"Weeks ago, and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right," he continued. "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that that's not so. So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on. And I'll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House."
Entering the stage, Trump lifted up a copies of USA Today and The Washington Post with headlines reading "ACQUITTED" and "Trump Acquitted" splashed across the front pages, displaying them to the corwd.
The moment comes one day after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on both impeachment charges he faced — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power article, the only GOP member to vote for Trump's conviction.
Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., spoke after Trump arrived, offering prayers to the gathering. They did not mention Trump's gesture, which was greeted with some applause. The event is typically a reprieve from charged political rhetoric.
Trump did not raise his hand when Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, speaking before the audience, asked those in attendance to raise their hands if they love someone whom they disagree with politically.
Nearly 200 members of Congress and a handful of foreign dignitaries were in attendance.
Trump has made news at the National Prayer Breakfast before. In 2017, Trump drew laughs when he asked attendees to "pray' for "The Celebrity Apprentice," which was then briefly hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
"But we had tremendous success on 'The Apprentice,'" Trump said. "And when I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star — Arnold Schwarzenegger — to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster."
He added that the show's producer, Mark Burnett, "will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, OK?"