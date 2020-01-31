Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate

The Senate vote on witnesses Friday could end in a tie, but it's considered unlikely the chief justice would decide the question.
Image: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially received the House managers on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially received the House managers on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

By NBC News

The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, potentially forcing Chief Justice John Roberts into the position of having to decide whether to break a tie vote.

In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, he said, while the House managers had proven their case, the charges against Trump do not meet the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.

