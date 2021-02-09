Trump's second impeachment trial to kick off Tuesday

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump kicks off Tuesday afternoon, as Senators begin debating procedural and constitutional questions before starting opening arguments the next day.

At 1:00 p.m. ET, the Senate will convene to pass an organizing resolution dictating the structure of the trial. Four hours of argument over the constitutionality of proceedings against a former president by the House managers and Trump's lawyers will follow.

While 45 Republicans voted last month in favor of a measure that argued the proceedings were unconstitutional, some of those senators said they simply wanted a debate on the issue so their vote may not indicate how they view the issue. After the arguments on constitutionality, the Senate will vote on whether to proceed — a measure that only needs a simple majority and is expected to pass. That will set the stage for the start Wednesday of consideration of the article of the "incitement of insurrection" article of impeachment.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice by the House, and he'll be the first former president to be put on trial in the Senate. He was impeached most recently by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for his role in the violent riot by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol earlier that month.

Opening arguments are expected to begin at noon on Wednesday, with House managers going first, followed by the attorneys for the president.

Each side will have 16 hours to make their presentations — a shorter amount of time than the 24 hours allotted for Trump's first trial and then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial.

The expectation is that Trump's defense team will likely not use their full 16 hours, according to two sources familiar with the legal strategy. This is subject to change but reflects the current thinking and outward optimism from the Trump lawyers heading into the trial. The sources believe that House impeachment managers will use all of their allotted time.

The trial is expected to last into the weekend and next week, and each trial day is expected to take roughly eight hours — meaning it would go until at least 8 p.m. most days, but later if they take breaks.

When opening arguments are done, senators will be able to question the two sides for four hours by submitting written questions to Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the president pro-tempore of the Senate who will preside over trial, who will read them aloud.

The managers could then have a debate and a vote on calling witnesses or subpoenaing documents. If that does not happen, the two sides would move on to closing arguments, which would last a total of four hours, and then vote on whether to convict.