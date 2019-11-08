Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was willing to provide a transcript of his first call with the president of Ukraine, which occurred in April.
“I have the second call, which nobody knew about," Trump said, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Friday morning, referring to that spring conversation. "I guess they want that to be produced also. ... I had a call before this [July] one with the president of Ukraine. I understand they'd like it, and I have no problem giving it to them."
His summer phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinskiy has been at the heart of the current impeachment inquiry.
The president said the White House counsel "[does not] want to give all this information" but that he did not object to turning over the information.
“I had a call, I'm sure it was fine. I make a lot of calls. But I have no problem releasing it. I'm very transparent," he said, though he was concerned it "sets a bad precedent" with foreign leaders who might worry about the privacy of their future conversations with the United States.
Trump called the phone call "very revealing" and said that it was another "perfect" call.
Trump also told reporters that he is considering visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin for that country's May Day military parade.
"I am certainly thinking about it," Trump said, telling reporters that Putin had extended an invitation.
"It's a very big deal celebrating the end of the war.... I would love to go if I could,” he said, though he added that the date will fall the middle of his presidential campaign, and it might be difficult to attend.
Trump was expected to speak at an event in Atlanta later Friday afternoon.