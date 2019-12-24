Trump says Pelosi's 'desperate' and 'hates all of the people that voted for me'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for pressing the impeachment case against him, saying, "She hates the Republican Party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party, and she's desperate."
In remarks to reporters after a video teleconference with members of the military on Christmas Eve from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Trump complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by House Democrats who impeached him on two articles last week.
Dems ramp up call for impeachment witnesses following 'explosive' emailsDec. 24, 201905:46
Trump added that Pelosi was "doing a tremendous disservice to the country, she's not doing a good job and some people think that she doesn't know what she’s doing."
He said that House Democrats had "had no evidence at all, they had no crime" and that they treated us very unfairly."
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
"They didn't give us due process, they didn't give us a lawyer, they didn't give us anything. Now they come to the Senate and they want everything," Trump said.
Regarding the rules that would govern his Senate trial, Trump said "it’s up to Mitch McConnell."
"He's going to do what he wants to do. Very smart guy, very good guy, and a very fair guy," he said of the Senate majority leader.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump, quoting various Fox News Channel commentators, embarked on a Twitter rant against impeachment, posting that the "Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY."
He added that "all" Democrats "even think about is impeachment."
McConnell, R-Ky., said last week that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had reached an "impasse" over moving forward with the rules governing a Senate trial of Trump.
Pelosi has said she does not intend to transmit the articles over to the Senate until McConnell announces the process by which the chamber will conduct the trial.