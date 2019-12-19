Trump, with Van Drew: Democrats 'forced' members to vote for impeachment

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, with Rep. Jeff Van Drew by his side at the White House, said Democrats had "put the arm on" lawmakers like the New Jersey congressman and "forced" them to vote for his impeachment.
"They happen to have a small majority, and they took that small majority and they forced people," the president told reporters at an Oval Office sitdown with the party-switching Democrat.
"Many of those people were like Jeff, where they didn't want to vote that way," he added. "But it doesn't feel — to me, it doesn't feel like impeachment."
Van Drew, who was one of only two Democrats to vote against impeachment Wednesday, confirmed the widely reported news that he plans to leave the party and caucus with Republicans. “This is just a better fit for me,” he said.
Trump said he is turning his focus now to the Senate where he expects to have a more favorable trial, with White House counsel Pat Cipollone helming his defense team. "I think you'll see some very interesting things happen over the coming few days and weeks," he said.