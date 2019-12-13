Morning Rundown: Impeachment vote delayed, Boris Johnson's victory and critics slam ‘offensive’ Eastwood movie

White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to defend Trump in Senate impeachment trial

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Friday on two articles of impeachment.
Image: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone exits the U.S. Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
White House counsel Pat Cipollone exits the U.S. Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Dec. 12, 2019.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Adam Edelman

White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to argue on behalf of President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial, a senior administration official told NBC News Friday.

News of Cipollone's plan to defend Trump was first reported by Bloomberg News.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any additional counsel would either represent or advise the White House in the impeachment trial.

Trump privately feels the sting of the House vote

Dec. 13, 201904:22

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Friday on two articles of impeachment.

If the articles pass the committee on Friday, the full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break.

If approved by the full House, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.

Image: Adam EdelmanAdam Edelman

Adam Edelman is a political reporter for NBC News.