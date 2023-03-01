U.S. intel review finds no evidence linking foreign adversary to 'Havana syndrome'

An intensive review by U.S. intelligence agencies has found no evidence linking any foreign adversary to the so-called Havana syndrome, according to a newly declassified assessment.

The findings released Wednesday cast further doubt on what was a longstanding hypothesis by intelligence officials that a U.S. adversary, most likely Russia, was responsible for at least some of the mysterious and sudden brain injuries suffered by a small group of American diplomats and spies overseas.

Starting in late 2016, U.S. diplomats and spies serving in Cuba began reporting bizarre sounds and sensations followed by unexplained illnesses and symptoms, including hearing and vision loss, memory and balance problems, headaches and nausea.

Over the years, many hundreds of U.S. officials have come forward reporting suspected incidents in more than a dozen countries.

NBC News reported in 2018 that U.S. intelligence officials considered Russia a leading suspect in what some of them assessed to have been deliberate attacks on the diplomats and CIA officers overseas. But in the years since then, the spy agencies have not uncovered enough evidence to pinpoint the cause or the culprit of the health incidents.

In an intelligence assessment completed last year, the CIA ruled out that the mysterious symptoms known as Havana syndrome are the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power, officials told NBC News at the time.

The Biden administration has come under criticism from lawmakers over its response to the health incidents. Diplomats reporting symptoms have complained that the State Department’s bureaucracy has been slow in providing care, evaluation and benefits, and that some senior officials have sometimes shown skepticism about the syndrome.

In November 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken named a new diplomat to lead a task force overseeing the response to the “Havana syndrome” after the previous chief came under sharp criticism and resigned.