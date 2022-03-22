White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and will not accompany the president on his upcoming trip to Europe.

In a series of tweets, Psaki disclosed her infection and said she had two socially-distanced meetings with President Joe Biden, adding that “he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.”

The president tested negative on Tuesday by PCR test, Psaki added.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Mar. 18, 2022. Al Drago / Reuters

The press secretary said she has only experienced mild symptoms “thanks to the vaccine” and will be working from home until she tests negative and has finished a five-day isolation period.

This is the second time Psaki has announced a Covid infection. She missed a fall trip to Italy and Scotland after members of her household tested positive for Covid, before she later tested positive.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid, leading the vice president — who tested negative — to modify her schedule.