Biden pledged 150 million Covid vaccinations in 100 days. This is what the numbers say.

Only 140 million-plus total Covid-19 vaccination shots to go.

On Monday, President Joe Biden upped his Covid-19 vaccination goal to 150 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office. In the days and weeks before entering office, his stated goal was 100 million vaccinations.

While Biden’s chief of staff had called the 100 million goal “ambitious,” the vaccination rate necessary to reach the mark is not much higher than what the rate was Jan. 20.

The Biden administration has until the end of the day April 29 to reach the target.

Use this graphic to follow whether the country is on track to reach the administration’s goal. Note that total vaccinations given — as in first and second shots, both shots counting individually — are what’s being counted. This is not the same as not full vaccinations, which are first and second shots counted as one. Biden specifically mentioned shots in arms in his statements about the goal.

The graphic will be updated weekdays before 2 p.m. ET.