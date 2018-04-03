Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A coalition of 17 states, Washington, D.C., and six cities announced Tuesday that they are suing to block the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census.

The lawsuit, led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, argues that the question will depress responses in states with large immigrant populations. This would cause the census to run afoul of the "constitutional requirement" that the government fairly and accurately count all people in the country, Schneiderman said at a news conference announcing the suit.

Schneiderman also noted that adding the question would stoke fear among immigrants, leading to an inaccurate population count that would threaten congressional seats and disrupt how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated, particularly in blue states like New York, which has the third-largest immigrant population in the country after California and Texas.

"This is really just an effort to punish places like New York that welcome immigrants, that are accommodating to immigrants and embrace the American tradition of open arms for all," Schneiderman said. "We stand to lose money because this determines congressional representation and the Electoral College. This is an affront to our national ideals and this is an affront to the constitution."

The Trump administration announced in late March that it planned to add a question about citizenship status to the next decennial census, which is in 2020. The administration has argued that the question is critical to "help enforce" the section of the Voting Rights Act that protects minority voting rights.

The plan would mark the first time such a question would be included on the short-form census since 1950. According to the latest data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, which is conducted yearly and does include a citizenship question, there were 22.5 million noncitizens in the United States in 2016. That’s about 7 percent of the total 323 million U.S. residents.

ACS data does not determine congressional seats.