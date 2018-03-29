After a week away from the cameras, Trump cuts loose

At least Thursday, Trump actually made mention of the infrastructure plan — if only for a few minutes. Even if his conclusion was that it probably wasn't going to become reality anytime soon.

"You probably will have to wait until after the election," Trump conceded, blaming Democrats for not offering their support for his approach.

But instead of focusing on the roadblocks, Trump regaled the crowd for just under an hour with his thoughts on everything from military spending to community colleges ("I don't know what that means, a 'community college." I don't know what that means.") to TV ratings for the reboot of "Roseanne." He spoke about tax reform. The Keystone XL pipeline. The recent renegotiation of the U.S.-South Korea trade deal, a "Hillary [Clinton] special" (even though it was ratified in June 2007).

On the other hand, he floated the idea of holding up the newly negotiated U.S.-South Korea trade deal until "after a deal is made with North Korea." Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Thursday that "certainly the rhetoric [from the Kim regime] has calmed down a little bit."

North and South Korea also provided a new example for how he'd like to see the U.S. protect its borders, Trump said.

"North and South Korea? 32,000 soldiers. The finest equipment, barbed wire all over the place, we protect that whole thing, nobody comes through," Trump said. "But our country, we don't do it."