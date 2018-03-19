After a whirlwind week, an anxious White House braces for the next exit

But the day ended with the morning's White House lineup unchanged. At least, for now.

Still, the president's recent penchant for stoking the embers of palace intrigue contributed to a jittery Friday for White House staffers, sources and reporters alike trying to figure out what — if anything — was about to happen, and who might be the next to learn via tweet that their employment had been terminated.

Several sources inside and close to the White House prefaced conversations with caveats that their predictions were merely "possible" or that they were just passing along rumors they'd heard. One joked to NBC early in the week: "let me know if any more of my colleagues get fired."

There was a solid reason for the uncertain chatter. There seemed to be only one person in the White House who knew for sure what the next personnel move might be: the president himself. And there were strong indications that even he wasn't certain — or, to be more precise, that his plans shifted by the day, or even by the hour.

President Donald Trump answers questions from the media at the White House on Saturday. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images file

On Monday, Trump lost his longtime body man, John McEntee, over concerns about his security clearance.(McEntee landed a job on Trump's re-election campaign shortly after the news broke.)

The following day, the president fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter, tapping CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his replacement.

On Wednesday, he announced renowned conservative economist Larry Kudlow as his replacement for Gary Cohn — who quit last week — atop the National Economic Council.

The following night, after replacing his top diplomatic adviser and top economic adviser in the space of roughly a week, speculation ricocheted through Washington that he was close to saying goodbye to his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, as well. Or maybe to Chief of Staff John Kelly. Or both.

NBC News first reported earlier this month that McMaster was slated for a departure from the administration at the end of March, following months of tension with Trump.

As gossip swirled, the White House attempted to quell personnel rumors, using the president's favorite social media platform late Thursday night in a bid to tamp down on reporting that indicated McMaster was on his way out. "Contrary to reports, [Trump and McMaster] have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.