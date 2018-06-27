Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez credits talking issues, not Trump, for upset win in Democratic primary

Ocasio-Cortez ran a bare-bones campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She argued that Crowley had lost touch with his diverse district, both ideologically and demographically, in part due to spending so much time in Washington.

"Our campaign was focused on just a laser-focused message of economic, social and racial dignity for working-class Americans, especially those in Queens and the Bronx. We were very clear about our message, very clear about our priorities and very clear about the fact that even if you've never voted before we are talking to you," she said.

Organization, she said, was also key.

"I started this race out of a paper bag. I had flyers and clipboards and it really was just nonstop knocking on doors and talking to the community," she said.

Crowley, the Queens Democratic party boss who has spent two decades in Congress, was thought to have an inside track to become the next House speaker if Democrats win back the majority in November.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, said that she ran on a message that connected with the people of her district and that's what boosted her campaign and ultimately delivered her a victory.

"I knew that our community needed a very clear voice and I think we deserved representation that rejected lobbyist funds and put our voters and our community first," she said, adding, "I felt like our party could be better, and our message could be better."

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said she found Ocasio-Cortez "incredibly impressive."

"I applaud anyone who decides to run for office and put themselves out there because they want to serve the country. I watched her interviews this morning, I think she’s incredibly impressive," Harris said.