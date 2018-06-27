Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez credits talking issues, not Trump, for upset win in Democratic primary

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who organized for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during his 2016 presidential bid, ran a bare-bones campaign and was outspent 18 to 1. She argued that Crowley had lost touch with his diverse district, both ideologically and demographically, in part because he had spent so much time in Washington.

"Our campaign was focused on just a laser-focused message of economic, social and racial dignity for working-class Americans, especially those in Queens and the Bronx. We were very clear about our message, very clear about our priorities and very clear about the fact that even if you've never voted before we are talking to you," she said.

Organization, she said, was also crucial.

"I started this race out of a paper bag. I had flyers and clipboards and it really was just nonstop knocking on doors and talking to the community," she said.

Crowley, the Queens Democratic party boss who has spent two decades in Congress, was thought to have an inside track to become the next House speaker if Democrats win back the majority in November.

Ocasio-Cortez later told NBC News that she knew how to talk to the diverse community that make up New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of Queens and the Bronx, because she grew up there and watched her own family struggle.

"I’m a working-class American, my mom cleaned homes and drove school buses to make sure we could make ends meet and I spent time during the financial crisis waiting tables, so I understand what it means to be a real, working-class person in America and that is so important to have that perspective in our leadership," she said.

The district Ocasio-Cortez is running to represent is 46 percent Hispanic, 24.6 percent white, 16.4 Asian, and 11 percent black.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said she found Ocasio-Cortez "incredibly impressive."

"I applaud anyone who decides to run for office and put themselves out there because they want to serve the country," Harris said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said that while it is tough to see his friend Crowley lose his primary, he trusted that Ocasio-Cortez was going to bring "some new energy and some youth and some vigor to Congress when she wins the general election."

"I think she's is going to be a fantastic voice for New York," Murphy added.

In a news conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that Crowley will be missed and stressed that the Democratic Party is a "big tent."

"Well, Joe Crowley is a very valued member of Congress, a great gentleman, as you saw in the dignity of his concession last night to Alexandria. He is, again, a valued member," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday.

She rejected the notion that Ocasio-Cortez's victory was indicative of the socialist wing of the party taking over.

"It's ascendant in that district, perhaps, but I don't accept any characterization of our party presented by the Republicans. So let me reject that right now," Pelosi said.