Angry over how social media platforms are treating him, Trump says 'FAIRNESS' is coming

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday it will be a "big day" for social media companies and "FAIRNESS" as he was expected to issue an executive order aimed at the big tech firms.

This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

White House officials said Wednesday that the president would sign an executive order targeting the the social media companies, but didn't elaborate on the details.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump threatened to "strongly regulate" social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook or "close them down," tweeting that Republicans feel that the companies are silencing conservative voices. In a follow-up tweet, he said they must "Clean up your act, NOW!!!!"

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

....happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

The president's threats came after Twitter, for the first time, added a fact check label on a pair of tweets from Trump on Tuesday with language that said that "Get the facts about mail-in ballots" and it directed people to a Twitter article titled "Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud," along with a "What you need to know" section.

A Twitter spokesperson told NBC News on Tuesday that the tweets "contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots." The spokesperson added that the company rolled out a policy in May to combat misinformation, especially related to the coronavirus pandemic.