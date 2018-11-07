Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Allan Smith

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned Wednesday at President Donald Trump's request.

The announcement — made by Trump on Twitter — came the day after the midterm elections.

The president has repeatedly railed against Sessions — one of Trump's biggest supporters during the campaign — particularly for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. The president said if he had known that the Alabama Republican planned to recuse himself from the probe, he may not have appointed him as Attorney General.

Given the bad blood, Sessions' departure after the midterms was no surprise.

Trump was asked about Sessions' future at a lengthy press conference Wednesday afternoon. At the time, he declined to comment on whether Sessions would be leaving the administration, although Sessions resignation letter had been submitted earlier in the day.

Read Sessions resignation letter here.

"I'd rather answer that at a little bit different time," Trump said, adding that he was "looking at different people for different positions." He commented that Cabinet-level changes were "very common after the midterms."

Trump named Matthew Whitaker, Sessions' chief of staff, as acting attorney general. Whitaker is now set to oversee special counsel Mueller's probe.

Whitaker, a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Iowa from 2003-09 and Sessions' chief of staff since late 2017, was a conservative legal commentator. He wrote an opinion column for CNN before joining the Justice Department titled "Mueller's investigation into Trump is going too far."

Reacting to the news, incoming House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., tweeted that Americans must get answers "immediately" for why Sessions was ousted.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters the timing of the move was "very suspect," adding that if it was made to interfere with Mueller's probe in any way, that would create what the New York Democrat considered a "constitutional crisis."

If Whitaker is now in fact supervising the Mueller investigation, any final report by the special counsel on his findings will be given to Whitaker, who could then decline to make it public or turn it over to Congress. But the House Intelligence Committee could subpoena the report and anyone involved in preparing it.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted, "Anyone who attempts to interfere with or obstruct the Mueller inquiry must be held accountable. This is a red line. We are a nation of laws and norms not subject to the self interested actions of one man."