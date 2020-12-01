Barr says no evidence of widespread voter fraud, defying Trump

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, defying President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to reverse the results.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Barr's comments are some of the sharpest rejections yet from a Cabinet member of Trump's false and baseless claims of a "rigged" election.

“There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,’” Barr said.

"Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations and. And those have been run down; they are being run down,” Barr continued. “Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

Barr was seen entering the White House on Tuesday afternoon. Sources told NBC News that Barr had a previously scheduled meeting.

Trump had publicly pressured the Department of Justice to get involved in the election outcome, telling Fox News on Sunday that he had "not seen anything" from the DOJ or the FBI on the 2020 election, lamenting that "you would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at."

Barr had displayed some willingness to entertain Trump's claims of fraud during the campaign. In September, Barr argued in an interview with CNN that mail-in voting is "fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion."

Trump's legal team responded to Barr's comments on Tuesday, writing in a statement, "With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation."