Biden to address end of Afghan war amid criticism over chaotic U.S. exit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to make his first remarks since the end of U.S. operations in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon as the White House looked to counter criticism over the chaos surrounding the American withdrawal and refocus attention on his domestic agenda.

The last U.S. flight out of Kabul took off a minute before midnight local time Monday. It was met with fireworks and gunfire as the Taliban celebrated the withdrawal, 20 years after their regime was toppled by American forces.

Biden has remained determined to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, even as the Taliban reassumed power during that exit. In a statement released Monday by the White House, Biden thanked the service members who aided in the evacuation of tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans.

”The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States," Biden said in the statement. "They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended."

The past month of chaos and bloodshed in Afghanistan has drawn focus during a stretch the White House had hoped would be devoted to Biden's domestic agenda, including efforts to steer more than $4 trillion in new spending on infrastructure, health care and education programs through a heavily divided Congress.

But the end of America’s longest war and launch of a new and uncertain chapter for Afghanistan could continue to present challenges. Between 100 and 200 Americans who wanted to leave the country remain there, along with thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. efforts and now fear for their lives as the Taliban seize total control of the country.

The majority of Americans said they disapproved of Biden's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday, but just 20 percent of respondents said he deserved the "most blame for the current state" of the conflict.

Administration officials have said they will continue to work to assist Americans and eligible Afghans who still want to leave Afghanistan and that they will continue diplomatic relations with the country even though the U.S. will no longer have any personnel on the ground.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that the U.S. plans to continue providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through international organizations and may offer economic and developmental assistance to that nation, depending on the Taliban’s actions in the days ahead.

“We do believe that there is an important dimension of humanitarian assistance that should go directly to the people of Afghanistan,” Sullivan said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Biden has maintained it was no longer in America’s interest to keep a military presence in Afghanistan and that the U.S. has the capabilities to fight any terrorist threat there from outside its borders.

But the attack by the terror group ISIS-K last week that resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 civilians was a stark reminder of the threat ahead. There are at least 2,000 ISIS fighters currently in Afghanistan, many of whom escaped from Afghan prisons that were opened as the Taliban seized control, according to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command.