Biden to address final jobs report of 2020

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks Friday on the final jobs report of 2020, which the government will release Friday morning.

Biden will speak from Wilmington, Del., and later join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors. Biden will also receive the presidential daily briefing in the morning.

President Donald Trump has no public events on his schedule. Vice President Mike Pence, however, is traveling to Georgia on Friday for an afternoon rally with incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face a Jan. 5 runoff election.

At the same time, former President Barack Obama and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are headlining a dueling rally for the state's Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he accepted Biden's offer to serve as his chief medical adviser. Asked in an interview on NBC's "TODAY" show whether he would do it, Fauci said, "Oh absolutely. I said yes right on the spot, yeah." He will also stay in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after Biden asked him to continue in his administration.

In a joint interview with Harris Thursday on CNN, Biden also said he'd be "happy" to get publicly vaccinated if Fauci says it is safe. He also said that after he is inaugurated, he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to help fight the spread of the coronavirus as vaccines are distributed.

Biden also told CNN that he thought the latest reports about Trump contemplating pardons for his children could set a bad precedent for future presidents.

Speaking about how he could work with Congress, Biden also said a number of Senate Republicans have privately congratulated him on his victory. The president-elect acknowledged the predicament the GOP senators find themselves in given that Trump has a strong base that could jeopardize support for the senators if they make the wrong move.