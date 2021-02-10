Biden admin on track to meet goal of 100M coronavirus shots in first 100 days

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is on track to meet his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Wednesday.

Biden had created some confusion around his vaccination goal after he said in his second week in office that he was eyeing a more ambitious goal of 1.5 million vaccine shots a day, forcing some members of his administration to walk back the number.

"We've been making steady progress over the past few weeks: getting more vaccine supply, getting more vaccinators on the ground and creating more places to get vaccinated. We are on track to meet the president's goal of delivering 100 million shots in his first 100 days," Zients said at a Wednesday press briefing.

Zients said that the administration is averaging 1.5 million shots per day, up from 1.1 million two weeks ago.

The administration also announced Wednesday that it would set up three new mass vaccination centers in Texas as part of efforts to ramp up the number of Americans receiving shots.

The vaccination centers will be at Ferris Plaza park in Dallas, NRG Stadium in Houston and AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texas centers will collectively administer more than 10,000 shots a day and are expected to open the week of Feb. 22.

Texas is the second state to receive a federal vaccination center, after California. Both states have been hard hit by the pandemic.