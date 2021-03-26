Biden administration kicks off national vaccination outreach campaign

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is formally launching its much-anticipated national campaign to increase confidence among Americans in the coronavirus vaccine, branding the effort “We Can Do This,” according to images obtained by NBC News.

Graphics the administration created with the slogan come in multiple languages, and can be set against the backdrop of a map of the U.S. or individual states, according to the images. One administration official said the slogan is designed as a “unifying message of, every single person has to do their part.”

The majority of the funding for the multi-billion-dollar public education campaign will focus on coordinating the “We Can Do This” messaging with local community leaders, like a grassroots public-education campaign, the official said. The effort will also include ads on television, radio, online and social media platforms, though those ads have not yet begun to run.

The slogan of the much-anticipated national campaign to increase confidence among Americans in the coronavirus vaccine: "We Can Do This" HHS ASPA

Officials did not provide an exact price tag for the campaign, but said much of it would come from money allocated in the Covid relief bill President Biden recently signed into law.

White House officials had said the administration was holding off on launching the campaign until the vaccine supply in the U.S. was closer to meeting the demand they hope such an effort would created.

The rollout comes as the number of vaccinations across the country continues to increase, and a day after President Biden set a goal of getting 200 million vaccine doses in the arms of Americans by the end of his first 100 days in office — a mark the U.S. is well on track to meet.

On Friday, the U.S. set a record with some 3.38 million doses of the vaccine administered, according to the White House’s COVID-19 data director, Cyrus Shahpar.

Asked about polling that suggests roughly 30 percent of adults still say they don't plan to receive the vaccine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said public outreach could shift those numbers.

“What we have learned from our own data is that part of our investment and focus needs to be in trusted voices and trusted partners," she said.