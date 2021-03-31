Biden administration invests $50 million in HealthCare.gov ad campaign

The Biden administration will invest $50 million in a new ad campaign to promote that its landmark Covid-19 relief law will make it less expensive to receive health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The American Rescue Plan, as the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief law is called, created new subsidies that expand health care coverage. It also lowers costs by boosting subsidies for those who buy health insurance through the federal online exchange, HealthCare.gov, created by the Affordable Care Act.

The new ad campaign aims to highlight the cheaper plans that people in the United States can now purchase on HealthCare.gov as of Thursday, April 1, because of the American Rescue Plan. It also aims to serve as a reminder that President Joe Biden extended the special health care enrollment period to Aug. 15.

The campaign includes an ad for HealthCare.gov titled "You CAN Do This," highlighting the affordability of plans on the federal government's marketplace.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement that the president is delivering on his promise to bring down health care costs.

"People deserve the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can take care of your health without going into debt," Becerra said. "The Department of Health and Human Services is doubling down on our efforts to ensure consumers, especially those hurting most, are aware that health care coverage is more affordable than ever on HealthCare.gov.”

The $50 million will be spent across TV, digital, email, radio and streaming platforms. The administration intends to increase efforts to target uninsured populations, those who recently lost coverage, Spanish-speaking groups and other demographics that struggle with health care access.

The Biden administration previously said the new subsidies, which are set to expire in two years, could serve as a significant inroad for the 14.9 million people who live without health insurance in the United States.

Four out of 5 enrollees are expected to be able to purchase a plan for $10 or less per month, the administration has emphasized. Uninsured couples earning more than $70,000 could save $1,000 per month on their monthly premiums, a family of four making $90,000 will see premiums decrease by $200 per month and an individual making $19,000 or less will not have to pay a monthly premium.

The new campaign begins Thursday, which is when people can begin taking advantage of the new subsidies.

Administration officials had admitted that it was a technological challenge to automatically apply the savings to those already enrolled in Obamacare. Individuals will have to actively sign up or update their plans to receive the savings — though there is also an opportunity to recoup those dollars come tax season.