Biden administration planning to require foreign visitors be fully vaccinated

Eventually, foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. from all countries will need to be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions, a White House official said.
Travelers walk through John F. Kennedy Airport on May 28, 2021 in New York.Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images file
By Kelly O'Donnell and Dartunorro Clark

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is developing a plan that will require foreign visitors to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a White House official told NBC News on Wednesday.

The plan is in the works now so it will be ready when the U.S. reopens, the official said, though current travel restrictions remain in place due to concerns about the delta variant.

Reuters was first to report the Biden administration plans to develop a vaccine requirement for foreign travelers to the U.S.

The U.S. currently bars entry for most noncitizens who within the last 14 days have been in the U.K., European Union nations, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. It's unclear when the U.S. might lift those restrictions.

The more transmissible delta variant is spreading, both in the U.S. and around the world, and U.S. officials are working to develop a plan for a consistent and safe international travel policy, the official said.

The vaccination requirement for foreign visitors would take a phased approach, according to the official, and include limited exceptions.

Currently, the interagency working groups are developing a policy and planning process to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system, the official added.

