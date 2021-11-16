Biden administration plans to buy enough of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill to treat 10 million

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is planning to purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer’s Covid antiviral pill as U.S. regulators weigh whether to grant clearance of the medication, which has been found to greatly reduce hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The federal government was initially planning to buy 5 million courses of the treatment — a course requires a patient to take two pills over fives days — but President Joe Biden told officials to double the amount after seeing how effective the treatment was in data released by Pfizer earlier this month, the source said, adding that the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The deal, along with another worth $2.2 billion to buy more than 3 million doses of another antiviral pill to treat Covid, would give the U.S. another tool to fight the pandemic. Even with about 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated, the country is seeing another uptick in new cases as the weather grows colder in northern states. Public health officials have begun to warn that another surge could be coming.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow the pill to begin to be used to treat the virus and regulators will meet later this month to review the Merck treatment.

Pfizer said its new treatment reduced hospitalization and death by 89 percent in high-risk individuals. But the medication needs to be taken within three days of developing symptoms, which requires access to quick test results.

It will take time for the U.S. to get all those doses. Pfizer has said it only expects to have enough pills to treat 100,000 to 200,000 patients this year.

Under the deal with Merck, the U.S. will have an option to buy an additional 2 million course of that treatment, giving the federal government enough doses to treat 15 million people between the two drug makers.