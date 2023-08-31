Biden administration proposes regulation to eliminate 'gun-show loophole'

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday announced that it is proposing a rule to eliminate the so-called gun-show loophole — one of the biggest attempts to regulate the sale of firearms in years.

The administration said that new language in a law passed last year by Congress after the Uvalde shooting is empowering it to take the action, though Second Amendment activists are likely to challenge the move in court.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is proposing a regulation that would essentially say anyone who deals in firearms for profit must get a federal license — and conduct criminal background checks — regardless of whether they sell the guns in brick-and-mortar stores, at gun shows, at flea markets or over the internet. The new rule will go through the federal rulemaking process.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Thursday that the move is a result of the bipartisan law passed by Congress last year.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed by Congress to reduce gun violence, including by expanding the background checks that keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” Garland said. “This proposed rule implements Congress’s mandate to expand the definition of who must obtain a license and conduct a background check before selling firearms.”

The "gun-show loophole" has been cited for years as a major hole in the federal background check system, allowing a vast number of private sales without background checks. The ATF currently licenses about 80,000 brick-and-mortar gun dealers, but gun sales are increasingly taking place outside of that system, free of background checks.