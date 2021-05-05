Biden administration supports waiving patent protections for Covid vaccines in bid to raise global production

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday they would support waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, after weeks of pressure from the international community as India and other countries face brutal surges in virus cases.

"The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," Ambassador Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing the administration's position.

"As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines," Tai added.

Stock prices for major pharmaceutical companies traded down after U.S. support of the possible patent waiver was announced.

The World Trade Organization’s General Council is meeting this week.

President Joe Biden has faced increased pressure from both the global community and some Democratic lawmakers to temporarily suspend drugmakers' patents for Covid-19 vaccines so that other countries could produce generic vaccines.

The U.S. government provided assistance to some of the companies that developed the vaccines in a bid to speed availability.

Tai said in her statement that the U.S. would participate in negotiations with the WTO to suspend the intellectual property rights, but added that those "negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved."

The U.S. and other wealthy countries have been criticized for racing ahead in their vaccine rollouts as other poorer nations struggle to obtain vaccinations. Experts have warned that global vaccine inequality could prolong the pandemic for everyone if the virus continues to mutate, which could make it more infectious and resistant to vaccines.

Pressure for Biden to loosen patent protections has intensified as India and South America struggle with surges in Covid-19 cases.

Some experts have cautioned that lifting patent protections might not improve global availability because the medications are difficult to produce and some poorer countries might not be equipped to mass-produce enough, a concern that some inside the White House share.

Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" that "intellectual property rights is part of the problem."

"But really, manufacturing is the biggest problem. We have a factory here in the U.S. that has the full intellectual property rights to make the vaccine. They aren’t making doses because the factory has problems," he said.