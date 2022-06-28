Biden admin vows to go after smugglers over migrant deaths as Abbott places blame

TELFS, Austria — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas vowed to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 50 people abandoned in a tractor-trailer in Texas as the state's governor sought to place blame on President Joe Biden's policies.

“Human smugglers are callous individuals who have no regard for the vulnerable people they exploit and endanger in order to make a profit,” Mayorkas said in a tweet late Monday following the grim discovery. “We will work alongside our partners to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and continue to take action to disrupt smuggling networks.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier said Biden was responsible for the incident.

"These deaths are on Biden," he tweeted. "They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

At least 46 people were initially found dead in the tractor-trailer, which was found in an undeveloped area of San Antonio, while 16 others, including four children, were hospitalized, city officials said. The incident appears to be the deadliest human smuggling case in modern U.S. history.

Three people were taken into custody after the discovery, San Antonio Police Chief William P. McManus said, adding that authorities did not know if they were definitely connected to the incident. He did not expand on their identities.

Abbott has increasingly attacked Biden over his immigration policies, including his attempts to lift a Covid-related restriction known as Title 42 that has barred many asylum-seekers from staying in the United States. Abbot began to bus migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., in what he said was an attempt to bring the migrant surge to the attention of the administration.

Mayorkas said the Department of Homeland Security has begun an investigation into the deaths with the support of local law enforcement officials.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives,” he tweeted. “Far too many lives have been lost as individuals — including families, women, and children — take this dangerous journey.”

The White House declined to comment.