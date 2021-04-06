Biden to announce April 19 deadline for making all adults eligible for Covid vaccine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that states should make all adults in the U.S. eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine by April 19, two weeks earlier than a previous deadline, a White House official said.

Biden is set to make the announcement on Tuesday afternoon in remarks at the White House about the state of vaccinations across the country. Biden will also highlight a milestone in vaccinations, emphasizing that the U.S. has reached 150 million shots in the first 75 days of his administration.

CNN first reported Biden's planned announcement on eligibility. Most states have already announced plans to open eligibility to all adults by the new deadline, with only Hawaii and Oregon remaining to do so, according to NBC News’s count.

Biden had announced in his first primetime address as president last month that he was directing states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than May 1.

The president’s announcement Tuesday comes as officials have expressed concern about another surge in Covid-19 cases, with the incidence rate rising in young adults. New Covid-19 cases over the past week are up 7 percent over the prior period, hospital admissions are up 3 percent and deaths are down slightly to around 800 a day, officials said at a White House coronavirus briefing Monday.

Among those 65 and older, 55 percent of whom are fully vaccinated, there has been a decrease in emergency room visits and hospitalizations, officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly a quarter of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated and about 40 percent have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.