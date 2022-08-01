Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri, sources say

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday night that a U.S. counterterrorism operation over the weekend in Afghanistan killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

A senior administration official said there were no civilian casualties in the counterterrorism operation that killed al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of Al Qaeda in 2011.

Al-Qaeda's then deputy leader Ayman al-Zawahiri gestures while addressing the camera, on Jan. 30, 2006. Al-Jazeera via AP file

Biden will give remarks about the operation at the White House at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to the senior administration official.

The Associated Press first reported that al-Zawahiri was killed in the operation.