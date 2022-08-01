IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden to announce U.S. killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

BREAKING NEWS
Aug. 1, 2022, 9:55 PM UTC
White House

Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri, sources say

President Joe Biden is expected Monday evening to give remarks about a successful U.S. "counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan."

By Kristen Welker and Ken Dilanian

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday night that a U.S. counterterrorism operation over the weekend in Afghanistan killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

A senior administration official said there were no civilian casualties in the counterterrorism operation that killed al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of Al Qaeda in 2011.

Ayman al-Zawahri
Al-Qaeda's then deputy leader Ayman al-Zawahiri gestures while addressing the camera, on Jan. 30, 2006.Al-Jazeera via AP file

Biden will give remarks about the operation at the White House at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to the senior administration official.

The Associated Press first reported that al-Zawahiri was killed in the operation.

Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is chief White House correspondent for NBC News.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the intelligence and national security correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.