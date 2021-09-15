WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to announce a security partnership with Australia and the U.K. Wednesday evening as the administration ramps up efforts to counter China's rising power.

One of the first U.S. moves expected as part of the agreement was to be assisting Australia with the purchase of nuclear submarines, which offer more stealth capabilities, speed and range than traditional submarines, said a senior administration official.

The official described the pact between the countries as “historic,” and said it would increase cooperation between the three nations on military defense, cyber threats and supply chain security in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials said the move wasn’t aimed at any one country, but Biden has pointed to China as one of the biggest national security threats facing the United States.

“One of the things that the United States has done most effectively in the Indo-Pacific is to secure peace and stability and to be the ultimate guarantor of that rules based order,” the official said. “I think it would be fair to say over the last several years, there have been questions about whether the United States still have the stomach, do we have the wit and wisdom that we want to continue to play that role? What President Biden is saying with this initiative is, count us in.”

Biden was to be joined virtually on Wednesday by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a lengthy conversation by phone last week, their first call in at least seven months, in what the White House described as a “candid” conversation to discuss the “responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict” between the world’s two most powerful nations.”

Xi told Biden that U.S. policy on China had caused serious difficulties for the two countries' relationship, according to a readout of the call published by Xinhua, China's state-run news agency. He said China and the U.S. should work to get their relationship back on the right track, and that both countries had agreed to maintain frequent contact and instruct their working-level teams to step up communications.

The world’s two largest economies have been at odds over a range of issues, including trade, human rights, and cyber security, with tensions exacerbated by the anti-China rhetoric of former President Donald Trump's administration.