WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that his administration has delivered more than 100 million Covid vaccine doses abroad — more than the donations of all other countries combined, the White House said.

"Today’s announcement is a fulfillment of his promise and a significant down payment on hundreds of millions of more doses that the U.S. will deliver in the coming weeks," the White House said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the U.S. reaching Biden's goal of getting 70 percent of American adults at least one Covid shot, which the president had hoped to reach on the Fourth of July.

The U.S. has now donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of its vaccines to more than 60 countries, "a major milestone that cements the United States as the global leader in COVID-19 vaccine donations," the White House said.

Biden is scheduled to speak about the vaccination efforts at 3:45p.m.

Earlier this year, Biden pledged to send 80 million doses of U.S.-approved shots to other countries, including 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. At the end of this month, the administration will begin shipping a half a billion Pfizer doses to 100 low-income countries, the White House said.

As of this week, about 181 million people in the U.S. ages 18 or older have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The milestone was reached as Covid cases are rising across the country, fueled by the more transmissible delta variant.