Biden to announce U.S. will close its skies to Russian aircraft

The U.S. will close its skies to Russian aircraft, President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday during his State of the Union address, according to a source familiar with the president's plans.

The announcement will come during an address that is expected to focus heavily on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the efforts undertaken by the U.S. and allies to punish Russian President President Vladimir Putin for the ongoing assault.

The move to close U.S. airspace to Russian aircraft follows moves by the European Union earlier this week.

On Sunday, the E.U. banned all travel from Russian planes over its airspace in response to Putin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. That ban applied to "any plane owned, chartered or otherwise controlled by a Russian legal or natural person" and included any aircraft privately owned by a Russian oligarch, officials said.

Individual European countries had previously prohibited various Russian aircraft from their airspace. Canada has also shut its airspace to Russian aircraft.

Biden’s announcement for the U.S. to do the same will come during a speech in which he’ll slam Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “wrong” and will highlight the response that the U.S. and its allies have undertaken against it, according to excerpts released by the White House.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” Biden will say.

In his prime-time remarks, Biden will highlight the unity between the U.S. and its NATO allies and other partners in the response to Russia’s “premeditated and unprovoked” invasion, saying Putin underestimated the strength of the NATO alliance, according to excerpts remarks released by the White House ahead of the speech.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations,” Biden will say. “It matters. American diplomacy matters.”

“[Putin] thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Biden will say, according to the excerpts.

“Putin was wrong. We were ready,” Biden will say.

Biden’s speech will come after another day of fighting in Ukraine, where an intensifying Russian assault pounded the heart of Ukraine’s second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of the attack.

As part of the White House’s focus on the conflict in Ukraine during Biden’s speech, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, will attend the address as a guest of first lady Jill Biden, seated in her viewing box, the White House said.

In a conversation with news anchors at the White House prior to the address, Biden characterized his focus on Ukraine during the address as centered on “the unity of NATO and the West.”

Biden said his remarks will focus on a “determination to see to it that the EU, NATO, all of our allies are on the same exact page, in terms of sanctions against Russia and how we deal with the invasion.”

“That’s the one thing that gives us power to impose severe consequences on Putin for what he’s done and one of the few things that I’m confident he’s going to have think twice about, long term, as this continues to bite,” Biden said.

The Biden administration last week joined the European Union in directly sanctioning Putin, adding to a growing list of economic measures those nations have taken to crack down on Russia.

Biden previously restricted the export of some products from the U.S. to Russia, blocking Moscow’s ability to acquire semiconductor chips and other technology essential to defense, aerospace and other critical sectors, and announced sanctions targeting Russian banks and elites with close ties to Putin, freezing every asset Russia has in the U.S.

Earlier last week, Biden sanctioned large Russian financial institutions, elites and worked with allies halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.