Biden announces U.S. will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
The U.S. will also provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run these tanks, he said.
NBC News reported the development Tuesday.
During a background call previewing Biden’s remarks, senior administration officials said the announcement is “very much a continuation of our effort to provide Ukraine with the capabilities that they need to continue to better defend themselves.”
“And it’s also in keeping with that representative of a long term, long term commitment that we have to Ukraine’s defense needs,” a senior administration official said.
Senior administration officials also emphasized that 31 M1 Abrams tanks are the equivalent of one Ukrainian tank battalion.
“The reason for 31 is because that is how many tanks would constitute a Ukrainian Tank Battalion,” an official said. “So we are specifically meeting that requirement.”
Additionally, the U.S. will provide a training program to maintain and operate the tanks, as well as eight M88 recovery vehicles to go along with the Abrams tanks that will “provide recovery operations to make sure that the Ukrainians will be able to keep these Abrams up and running,” a senior administration official said.
The training will not take place in Ukraine, a senior administration official added.
This decision was made after “continued diplomatic conversations” over the last few weeks with European allies and partners, including Germany, a senior official said.
“President Biden will be or has spoken with Chancellor Scholz several times this month to coordinate on security assistance to Ukraine, including the joint announcement that we made a couple of weeks ago on patriot and the provisions of other assistance,” the official said.
The president’s announcement comes after he held a call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany along with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to continue discussions of aiding Ukraine.
The decision to move forward with providing the tanks marks a reversal for the Biden administration, which had been resisting pressure from Germany to send them to Ukraine. U.S. officials previously insisted Biden was not inclined to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine because members of his national security team, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, did not believe they would be a net positive for the Ukrainians given how difficult they are to operate and maintain.
Asked by NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell what changed in recent days and weeks for the U.S. to make the decision to send the Abrams tanks during the background call Wednesday, a senior official said the administration has been trying to “do the best we can to evolve the capabilities we are providing with to Ukraine with the war itself.”
“And I think we all look at what’s happening now and what we expect to happen in the future, particularly in the Donbas area, the kinds of capabilities that Ukraine really needs are combined arms maneuver capabilities, the ability to fight effectively in open terrain, particularly and armored capabilities are a key part of that,” a senior administration official said.