Biden announces U.S. will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The U.S. will also provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run these tanks, he said.

NBC News reported the development Tuesday.

During a background call previewing Biden’s remarks, senior administration officials said the announcement is “very much a continuation of our effort to provide Ukraine with the capabilities that they need to continue to better defend themselves.”

“And it’s also in keeping with that representative of a long term, long term commitment that we have to Ukraine’s defense needs,” a senior administration official said.

Senior administration officials also emphasized that 31 M1 Abrams tanks are the equivalent of one Ukrainian tank battalion.

“The reason for 31 is because that is how many tanks would constitute a Ukrainian Tank Battalion,” an official said. “So we are specifically meeting that requirement.”