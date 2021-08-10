WASHINGTON — Tuesday marked a day presidential candidate Joe Biden promised voters he would deliver: A big infrastructure package, passing the Senate with robust bipartisan support.

But mere minutes after 19 Senate Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed the spotlight with the announcement of his resignation, temporarily bumping the legislative achievement off TV and supplanting the Senate vote on front pages and new sites.

"We were planning for a different headline-making news event today," one White House aide told NBC News.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Cuomo did not give the White House advance warning that the resignation was coming, and other White House aides used words like “stunned” and “surprised” to describe the moment. Biden, Psaki said, was meeting with members of his senior team to discuss the Senate vote and to prepare a speech on the milestone accomplishment when Cuomo said he would step down.

The announcement came a week after a scathing report issued by the state's attorney general alleged he sexually harassed multiple women, including employees, and at the exact moment a onetime ally was poised for a victory lap.

"Leave it to Andrew Cuomo to rain on the parade of his perceived enemies as he exits," said Nelini Stamp, the director of strategy and partnerships for the progressive Working Families Party, which has long tangled with Cuomo in New York. "Fortunately, today's vote is on just a small part of the Democratic package."

Biden wasn't deterred.

"This historic investment in infrastructure is what I believe you, the American people want what you've been asking for for a long, long time," Biden said in an afternoon speech. "This bill shows we can work together."

But following the speech at the White House celebrating the infrastructure win, Biden was peppered with questions from reporters about Cuomo. "I respect the governor’s decision and I respect the decision that he made," the president said.

When asked about the governor’s timing, Psaki said that Americans were "most focused on the fact that 69 members of the Senate, 19 Republicans, joined the Democratic caucus to take an important step forward. That’s my bet in terms of what people are talking about at home."

David Axelrod, former White House senior adviser and a top strategist for both of Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, noted on Twitter that Biden had called on Cuomo to resign last week.

"Today, Cuomo announced his resignation at the exact hour the U.S. Senate handed Biden a huge victory on infrastructure. Maybe it was a coincidence but in his timing, Cuomo stepped all over Biden’s big story," Axelrod said.

Before Democrats largely abandoned Cuomo, Biden and the New Yorker were like-minded allies from their party’s moderate wing — old school Catholic politicos with blue-collar sensibilities whose paths had crossed several times over their decades in public life.

While Cuomo was eyeing his own 2020 presidential bid, he ended up endorsing Biden before the former vice president had even entered the race. And last spring, in the early days of the Covid pandemic when Cuomo was giving daily updates watched by millions, Biden called the governor "the gold standard of leadership."

But their relationship frayed as allegations piled up against Cuomo and he found himself increasingly isolated.

"Governor who resigned?" quipped Melissa Byrne, a progressive strategist working to cancel student loan debt, who joked that Biden won Cuomo's resignation and the infrastructure bill on the same day.

"Huge day for President Biden."

White House officials have stressed both publicly and privately the importance of communicating the president’s accomplishments — from the American Rescue Plan to the infrastructure deal — to the American public.

That task may prove difficult enough competing with news about the resurgent Covid pandemic, which Biden had hoped to put in the rearview mirror at this point in his administration.

"Only the Governor knows whether the timing was intentional or not," said Steve Schale, a Florida-based Democratic strategist and founder of Unite the Country, a pro-Biden super PAC that spent about $50 million on his behalf last year, "but what is good about today is the brave women who stepped forward were able to get some sense of justice, and the American people are getting a bipartisan infrastructure package that will modernize our nation."

"Those two things will live on far longer than the Governor’s scheduling decision," Schale added.