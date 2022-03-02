Biden says Americans can 'remove their masks,' resume pre-Covid work, life routines

President Joe Biden, during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, said the world had “reached a new moment” in the pandemic and called on Americans to begin resuming their pre-Covid work and lifestyle routines.

“Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines,” Biden said during his speech.

“We can end the shutdown of schools and businesses. We have the tools we need,” he added a moment later. “It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office."

“Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely,” he continued.

Referencing new masking guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention days earlier, Biden said that “most Americans in most of the country can now be mask free” – and that “more of the country will reach that point across the next couple of weeks.”

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, Covid-19 need no longer control our lives,” Biden said.

At the same time, however, Biden said U.S. health and government officials would “stay on guard” — due to the ability of the coronavirus to mutate and spread — with a four-pronged public health approach.

The approach includes a continued focus on vaccines, anti-viral treatments and testing — and an announcement that he would make more, free rapid tests available by mail to Americans. It also includes, Biden said, a vigilant approach toward new variants that would see the U.S. government deploy new vaccines within 100 days.

“I cannot promise a new variant won’t come. But I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does,” Biden said.

Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined dramatically, nationally, in recent weeks as the Omicron surge appears to have ebbed.