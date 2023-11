President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that a "pause" was needed in the Israel-Hamas war.

“I think we need a pause,” Biden said in response to a question at a campaign reception in Minnesota. Asked to clarify what a pause meant, he said, “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out. Give time.”

The comment came after he was interrupted by a protester calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

