Biden calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy to discuss latest U.S. support

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to update him on ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine, the White House said.

Zelenskyy said in a tweet following the call that the leaders had discussed "Russian war crimes" and "additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid," and "agreed to enhance sanctions."

NBC News reported this week that the White House was preparing to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine with equipment that appears specifically aimed at helping Ukrainian forces fight Russia in the eastern Donbas region, according to three senior administration officials.

Biden said Tuesday that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine to be genocide, going a step further rhetorically than he has in the past. Following Biden's comments, Zelenskyy, who had accused Russia of genocide on April 3, called the statement the "true words of a true leader."

The two leaders last spoke on March 30, following Biden’s trip to Europe.