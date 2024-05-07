Biden to condemn antisemitism in speech at Holocaust Memorial Museum

President Joe Biden is set to condemn acts of antisemitism in a keynote speech this morning at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual commemoration of the events surrounding the genocide of European Jews during World War II, a White House official said.

During his address, Biden will speak to the importance of recounting the crimes of the Holocaust and the events leading up to it and draw parallels to the atrocities of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Biden is also expected to condemn acts of antisemitism in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses and throughout the U.S. and will urge Americans to stand united against antisemitism and hate in all of its forms, the official said.

The White House last year released its National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism that outlines more than 100 actions the administration has taken and continues to take to fight antisemitism in the U.S. The strategy involves actions by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to strengthen security for Jewish institutions and actions by the Department of Education to combat antisemitism.

In the months following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Biden secured $400 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program through a supplemental spending bill that passed in February, which provides funding for security improvements and training to nonprofits and houses of worship, especially Jewish institutions.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced additional actions by the Departments of Education, Homeland Security and State in an effort to counter antisemitism.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights issued new guidance to school districts and colleges that provides examples of antisemitism discrimination and other forms of hate that could prompt investigations into civil rights violations.

DHS plans to work with interagency partners to create an online campus safety resources guide and provide assistance to campuses through an accessible website. It will also develop best practices for community-based violence and terrorism prevention.

The Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the Department of State will gather and consult with technology firms to formulate best practices to counter antisemitic content found online.