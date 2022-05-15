IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Suspect in Buffalo supermarket shooting investigated in 2021 for making a violent threat

Biden condemns Buffalo mass shooting, says ‘we must work together to address the hate’

A shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday left 10 people dead and three others wounded.
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13, 2022.
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Sunday that the public must work together to address the "hate that remains a stain on the soul of America" after a weekend mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., left 10 people dead and three others wounded.

"A lone gunman, armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul, shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon," Biden said as he began speaking at the 41st Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol.

Biden said he's been receiving updates from his White House team, which has been in touch with the Justice Department. The DOJ has already said that it's investigating the matter as a hate crime, "a racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism," the president said.

"Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never ever waver," he added.

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.