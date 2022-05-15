Biden condemns Buffalo mass shooting, says ‘we must work together to address the hate’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Sunday that the public must work together to address the "hate that remains a stain on the soul of America" after a weekend mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., left 10 people dead and three others wounded.

"A lone gunman, armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul, shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon," Biden said as he began speaking at the 41st Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol.

Biden said he's been receiving updates from his White House team, which has been in touch with the Justice Department. The DOJ has already said that it's investigating the matter as a hate crime, "a racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism," the president said.

"Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never ever waver," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.