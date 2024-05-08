IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden confirms that American bombs killed Palestinian civilians

If the Israeli military invades Rafah, the White House will not supply “the weapons that have been used historically to deal with" the city, Biden said Wednesday.
Joe Biden during a campaign event in Scranton, Pa.
Joe Biden during a campaign event in Scranton, Pa., on April 16. Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Megan Lebowitz and Caryn Littler

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that American bombs have been used by Israel to kill Palestinian civilians.

"Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers," Biden said during a CNN interview when asked whether the 2,000-pound bombs sent to Israel have killed civilians. The White House last week halted a weapons shipment that included this type of bomb.

If the Israeli military launches a ground offensive in Rafah, a city in Gaza where more than one million people are sheltering, the White House will not supply "the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah to deal with the cities," Biden said.

"We're not going to supply the weapons and the artillery shells used," Biden said.

Megan Lebowitz

Megan Lebowitz is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Caryn Littler