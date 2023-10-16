Biden is strongly considering a trip to Israel, sources say

HAIFA, Israel — President Joe Biden is strongly considering a trip to Israel as early as this week, according to three U.S. officials.

The officials said planning is underway, including on the ground in Israel, for a potential visit from Biden. The U.S. president has been vocal in his support for Israel since Hamas attacked on Oct. 7, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians including children, and has promised to provide any support the country needs.

The White House declined to comment. A spokesperson from the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear if the president would make any additional stops while in the region, should he travel to Israel.

Israeli tanks head toward the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Thursday. Ohad Zwigenberg / AP

On Sunday Biden was invited to Egypt for an international summit on Saturday that’s focused on the future of Palestinians, according to a U.S. official. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced the summit on Sunday after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and has also invited all members of the U.N. Security Council, Arab countries and other world leaders.

Biden spoke with El-Sissi on Monday, according to the White House.

NBC News reported on Sunday that the White House was considering an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for Biden to travel to Israel on a solidarity visit amid the war.