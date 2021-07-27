Biden considering vaccine mandate for all federal employees

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a Covid vaccine requirement for all federal employees is under consideration.

"That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were," he said, offering no additional detail.

This comes on the heels of new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates after new data suggested fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19, but could also potentially infect others.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also said the CDC is recommending that all children wear masks when they return to classrooms in the new school year.

