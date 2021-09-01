Biden criticizes Texas' draconian new abortion law, vows to defend abortion rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said that Texas' draconian new abortion law that went into effect Wednesday violates the Constitution and pledged to "protect and defend" abortion rights.

He said in a statement that the law, Texas SB 8, will “significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes.”

“And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual,” Biden said.

He said that his administration is “deeply committed” to protecting the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade. He did not specify, however, how his administration plans to do that, especially for women living in Texas.

The law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, went into effect after the Supreme Court didn’t respond to an eleventh-hour request by abortion rights advocates Monday to halt its implementation.

The vast majority of women who have undergone an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant. Consequently, Planned Parenthood and other reproductive rights groups say that the law now prohibits nearly all abortions in the state.

The conservative 6-3 Supreme Court majority is expected to take up a case from Mississippi in its upcoming term beginning this fall that challenges Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, a recent NBC News poll found that more than half of people in the United States, 54 percent, believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Despite the support from the public, Republican legislators across the country have been speeding up their efforts to limit access to abortion. A report in March by the Guttmacher Institute found that at the time, more than 500 abortion restrictions had been introduced in 44 states this year, compared to around 300 by the same time in 2019.