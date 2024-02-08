Biden declines to assert executive privilege over classified documents report

President Joe Biden has declined to assert executive privilege over special counsel Robert Hur's report into classified documents found at the president's home and office.

“We notified the Justice Department at approximately 9:00 this morning that our privilege review has concluded," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a Thursday morning statement. "In keeping with his commitment to cooperation and transparency throughout this investigation, the President declined to assert privilege over any portion of the report.”

The White House statement comes a day after Attorney General Merrick Garland told congressional leaders that Hur had concluded his probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Garland said Hur communicated with White House about any possible redactions because of executive privilege issues.

On Monday, Hur turned in his final report to Garland and spoke with both the White House counsel’s office and Biden's personal lawyer for any comments on the report, the attorney general said.

